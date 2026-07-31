On Friday morning, Iran struck two tankers trying to sneak through the Strait of Hormuz under the protection of U.S. warships. In Washington, Donald Trump hastily summoned his cabinet to an emergency meeting at Camp David “to discuss the stalling war and rising prices as midterm elections in the US loom,” The Guardian reports. The Strait is again closed, with only a few ships a day getting through.

Trump is trying to lie his way out of blame for the worst strategic defeat in United States history. He claimed again on Friday at his Cabinet meeting , that, despite all evidence to the contrary, “we have obliterated their military capacity. Again, they’ve got some left, but soon they won’t have some left.”

I joined Sirius/XM host and Substack author Dean Obeidallah on Thursday to discuss the widening war. You can watch the interview on his YouTube channel or by clicking on the photo above.

(Note: Dean flatters me by calling me an Obama advisor. I worked on Obama’s first campaign, when I was then a vice president at the Center for American Policy, but never served in his administration.)

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Trump is sinking deeper into the Gulf Quagmire. We are now entering the sixth month of a war that was supposed to be over in five weeks and that Trump declared he had won after a few days.

Most experts agree that Trump has lost the war. Phil Gordon, who was national security adviser to Vice President Kamala Harris, wrote recently, “Trump’s reckless war…has left the United States with no options other than different versions of catastrophic failure.”

I agree. Trump’s only way out is a full retreat. His June 17 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Iran was a fig leaf for his surrender. But he couldn’t even manage that. Two weeks ago, he blundered back into believing that more military strikes would make him look strong and push Iran to accept his interpretation of the MOU. As I told Dean early in our interview, “There is no amount of military force that Trump could apply that would force Iran to comply. He cannot win this war. He has to retreat.”

Iran has responded to Trump’s 13 days of attacks with strikes of their own. Even when Trump paused - in part because of a growing shortage of both defensive and offensive munitions - Iran struck targets in Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, possibly Egypt, and got their Houthi allies in Yemen to close the sea passage through the Bab el-Mandeb, the strait at the southern end of the Red Sea.

Despite Secretary Pete Hegseth’s repeated assurances that “this war is contained,” the opposite is happing. In our discussion, Dean and I discussed three ways the war could now widen:

Sustained attacks by Iran on U.S. bases and political and economic targets in the Persian Gulf nations that host the bases. The Saudis (as perhaps signaled by their joint strikes with the U.S. this week on Iran-allied forces in Iraq) begin active military operations against Iran, joined by other nations. Russia increases its involvement in the war with direct, open support for Iran. Or, conversely, Iran attacks Ukraine in retaliations for Ukraine’s sinking of an Iranian cargo ship carrying drones in the Caspian Sea this week.

None of these scenarios will work out well for the United States. All would widen the war and deepen the quagmire. There are other possibilities, including cyber or terror attacks on U.S. interests, but these are less likely at the moment, in my opinion.

Finally, Dean asked me who in Trump’s circle financially benefited from the Saudi nuclear deal. I did not have a good answer for him then, aside from citing Jared Kushner’s continuing financial dealings with the Saudi monarchy and that a Trump donor connected to the nuclear contractor Westinghouse had pushed the idea of a deal for years. Westinghouse would profit handsomely from Saudi reactor contracts.

Since then, a friend did some digging and tells me, “The Saudis have been doing deals with Trump related entities aggressively since Trump's reelection and MBS has had nuclear at the top of his priority list. The Trump boys have specifically invested in nuclear-related companies. Then there's Brookfield, the company that bailed out Kushner a few years ago. Brookfield owns Westinghouse and will, of course, be a substantial beneficiary of any nuke deal. These financial connections have been noted in some recent articles but it's not really getting the spotlight.”

All these ties need to be investigate much more thoroughly. Jude Legum has done some of this in his Substack newsletter, Popular Information. But it is just the tip of the corruption iceberg. A lot more needs to be done before Congress can act on any deal with the Saudis.