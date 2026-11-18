A wise friend, after reading yesterday Part One of The Center for International Policy’s just released agenda for the Democratic majority about to take power in Congress wasn’t impressed. “It‘a all about what the government shouldn’t do. But foreign policy is about identifying the national interest and telling us what we should do.”

Have no fear. Parts Two and Three are loaded with “shoulds” and “hows.” I serve as vice-chair of CIP’s board of directors. Although I had little to do with the drafting of this agenda, I believe it a solid blueprint for bringing the change the votes want, a clean break from the ineffective status quo established Democrats defend..

“The new majority in the coming Congress should build its foreign policy agenda around the three concerns voters made clear in the midterm election: endless wars, unprecedented corruption, and the rising cost of living,” the Center’s leadership declares. While many of the Center’s scholars contributed policy ideas, the principle authors of the agenda are the Center’s President Nancy Okail, Vice-President Matt Duss and Vice-President Dylan Williams.

Below is Part Two of this comprehensive plan, focused on how best to combat the rampant corruption in Washington. You can read Part One here.

An AI generated image that captures the current Washington reality.

Overview

The new majority in the coming Congress should build its foreign policy agenda around the three concerns voters made clear in the midterm election: endless wars, unprecedented corruption, and the rising cost of living. The three are deeply linked, with Americans viscerally aware that the most severe threats to their security and livelihoods now come from within: a president who launches unauthorized wars while enriching his family and cronies, and an economy increasingly dominated by a handful of oligarchs and corporations threatening to destroy their jobs and financial futures.

Many of the most urgent and consequential issues of our time – like the rise of China, climate change, and AI – can and should be ambitiously addressed through this framework of stopping war, corruption, and rising costs. Most of these proposals will not become law in the next two years, but it is critical to propose and socialize them now so they can form the backbone of a governing agenda for Congress and a baseline for a new administration in 2029…

Defeating corruption at home and abroad

Corruption is the node connecting the country’s domestic and foreign policy crises, and voters are demanding action. In September, Gallup reported that 89% of Americans see government corruption as widespread, the highest level in 20 years. Much of the work requires only that existing law be enforced, but durable change requires reform, especially of campaign finance.

Investigate the administration’s foreign dealings alongside its domestic abuses. Some of the most obvious corrupt acts by President Trump and those close to him – and ones that had a direct impact on costs to ordinary Americans – took place in the context of foreign relations. Committees investigating Trump-era corruption should therefore highlight these acts, not deprioritize them based on the conventional wisdom that Americans don’t pay attention to foreign policy. Top items for investigation should include:

Foreign gifts to the president and the potential business conflicts of interest of his family members.

Contracts awarded to Trump’s oligarch donors and new tech executives, including in connection with the Iran war.

The conflicts of interest of envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Trump’s Gaza “Board of Peace,” which incoming Judiciary Chairman Jamie Raskin has called a global slush fund.

Pardons that undo foreign corruption cases, such as the pardon of former Honduran president Juan Orlando Hernández, and the dropped prosecution of foreign funding for New York Mayor Eric Adams.

Restore anti-corruption capacities Trump dismantled. Work across committees to restore and adequately fund enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and the Justice Department’s public corruption unit. Reconstitute the DOJ’s anti-kleptocracy task force and the State Department’s Office of the Coordinator on Global Anti-Corruption. Require the restoration of the Corporate Transparency Act’s shell company registry, extend it to trusts, and make it public. Lengthen statutes of limitations so a future administration cannot simply wait out enforcement.

Close the dirty money loopholes. Legislate anti-money laundering due diligence requirements for significant real estate, private equity, hedge funds, venture capital, art and auction houses, and crypto transactions. Condition access to US markets on anti-money laundering standards stricter than current international requirements. Give FinCEN more resources, and step up intelligence collection on corruption overseas. Direct and fund the IRS to pursue wealthy tax cheats.

Tackle the influence of foreign money in lawmaking and policymaking. Amend the law and ethics rules regarding lobbying activity to ban former executive and legislative officials from lobbying for foreign governments. Bar relatives of serving and recent officials from new foreign deals, and require presidents to fully divest. Require think tanks to disclose their funders, including the defense contractors and new tech firms whose money helps drive the push for endless wars and confrontation with China. Expand lobbying disclosure requirements to consultancies, law firms, and PR shops.

Hold partners to the same standard as adversaries. Global Magnitsky sanctions have targeted geopolitical rivals while ignoring documented corruption in partners like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Israel, and India. Hold hearings and conduct oversight that presses the administration to apply them evenhandedly to corrupt officials and their enablers. Legislate an anti-corruption “Leahy Law” barring security cooperation with forces credibly implicated in corruption or tied to regimes that support transnational corruption.

Put anti-corruption at the center of diplomacy and aid. As foreign aid is restored, give a high priority to efforts that strengthen the rule of law and fight kleptocracy. Rejoin the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative and the Open Government Partnership, and reinforce the Dodd-Frank transparency rules for extractive industries. As State Department capacity is rebuilt, add overseas staff trained in fighting corruption, starting with ambassadors.

Legislate new tools to support anti-corruption coordination. Pursue the creation of a new Anti-Corruption Bureau, which will act as a clearinghouse to coordinate all executive and legislative anti-corruption efforts. Create a special prosecutor’s office to specifically target networks of elite corruption.

Include the dismantling of foreign aid in investigations of DOGE, and make sure it can’t happen again. Trump’s assault on USAID, carried out through DOGE, was among the first acts of his open lawlessness: a baldly unconstitutional move that disregarded the law, Congress’s power of the purse, and the human toll. After the Supreme Court let the administration withhold more than $4 billion in approved aid, only legislation can restore Congress’s control. Strengthen the Impoundment Control Act with automatic enforcement and penalties for officials who refuse to spend appropriated funds, explicitly covering State Department and development programs. Bar foreign aid rescissions without specific congressional approval, and back congressional subpoenas with civil and criminal enforcement so officials can’t stonewall.

Campaign finance reform as the root fix. Legislate a response to Citizens United and the flood of corporate money in federal elections, with low limits on what campaigns can raise and spend. Give the Federal Election Commission the resources to investigate campaign finance crimes, and restore congressional appointments to the commission. Close the loopholes that let foreign actors bankroll US legislators through intermediaries.

I will present the final Part Three, tomorrow with some comments on the resistance it faces from establishment Democrats.