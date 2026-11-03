Strategy & History

Strategy & History

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Melissa Cosgrove's avatar
Melissa Cosgrove
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Congress regaining the ability to challenge a president’s foreign policy is important. But why did the authority to decide when this country goes to war become so concentrated in the executive branch? If we leave that relationship intact, the next president inherits the same power. That’s the constitutional problem we need to confront.

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