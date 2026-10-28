Strategy & History

Strategy & History

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Amalia Sancha's avatar
Amalia Sancha
7h

This is horrifying.

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Claire Berlinski's avatar
Claire Berlinski
13hEdited

Joe, everything the report says may be true. I'm appalled by the well-documented violence in the West Bank. Ben Gvir is a criminal (in both the literal and metaphorical sense). It's possible that when the evidentiary basis for this report is revealed, it will prove to be carefully sourced and argued.

However, while I haven't seen any rebuttals to this report yet (I'm sure there will be many), this commission's previous reports have been repeatedly--and very convincingly--shown to be contestable, at best. This analysis describes some of the problems with its earlier reports: https://jij.org/wp-content/uploads/2026/09/The-Architecture-of-Bias-A4-1.pdf. I doubt this report is any different.

I'll reserve judgment. This time, they may be right. But it's just as likely that this is another example of this commission's determination to find what it's looking for.

Here's another detailed rebuttal to an earlier report: https://unwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/UN-Watch-Rebuttal-COI-CRP-Children_June_23_2026.pdf. This is an overwhelmingly persuasive rebuttal. Frankly, that report should have put the commission out of business: "extreme animus toward Israel" is, unfortunately, the best explanation of analytic errors like these; at least, Occam's razor suggests as much. If this report rests on the same evidentiary standards, it can't be taken seriously.

I'm not saying that it does: I don't know yet. They haven't given readers access to the evidence on which it rests. (I assume they will.) But a priori, this commission is not a source that deserves to be given the benefit of the doubt.

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