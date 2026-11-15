I have a follow-up to my recent “New Class Struggle.” But first a couple of public service announcements.

New Leadership

Senator Chris Van Hollen is running to replace Chuck Schumer as the leader of Senate Democrats. He is the leader Democrats need to meet this remarkable moment.

If you agree, please donate to him here.

Perhaps, like me, you donated to many candidates this cycle and thought we were finally done. Not yet. We got a great return on those investments. And, like you, I’ve been elated since November 3. Now, as Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin said last week announcing with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders that they oppose Schumer, “we need a new generation of leadership. ... It’s important to demonstrate that we’ve heard what people want from this last election.”

We need party leaders who can deliver for the national movement that swept these candidates into power. I have know Chris since we were staffers together in Congress. He has always been honest, earnest and dedicated to the public good.

You can see Van Hollen’s new ad up here. Getting out his message is one reason he needs funds. Schumer, awash in donations from AIPAC and corporate PACs, has only 16 senators who have publicly declared for him. With 56 incoming Democratic Senators (counting Alaska), it will take 29 votes to win the election to be held in early December. Van Hollen is the underdog. He says more than 10 Senators have committed to him. It is an uphill battle but very winnable — if we back him up.

Even a small donation can help.

Some reporters, stuck on insider politics, give Schumer credit for winning this election because he recruited great candidates like Sherrod Brown and Roy Cooper. But he also recruited primary losers Haley Stephens, Janet Mills and Angie Craig and had little to do with Adam Hamilton, Scott Colom, James Talarico or Annie Andrews, for example.

It wasn’t the Washington establishment of party leaders and consultants who won this election, but a massive national movement against Trumpism that began with the No Kings demonstrations and spread to every corner of the country. Then, some great, grass-roots candidates. Party leaders were tertiary.

“It was really people fed up with an economy that’s rigged against working people, that’s stacked in favor of the billionaires and big money interests, and that is fueled and sustained by a corrupt political system,” Van Hollen told reporters, “That was the unifying theme. That was the common denominator to all of these races — and so we need to deliver.”

Amen.

Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen with Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, who has backed him for Senate Leader.

New Podcast

This week, I was delighted to once again join David Rothkopf on his great “Need to Know” podcast with Jon Wolfsthal and Arianna Tabatabai. We shared the good news about what this election means for national security. I hope you have time to listen.

Now, back to our regularly scheduled program…

A New Moment

On Thursday, The New York Times published a piece that echoed my “New Class Struggle” analysis from last Tuesday. Specifically, the article noted that moderates and progressives “appear to have coalesced around a common theme many of them agree won their party the midterms and should be their focus: economic populism.”

This is just what Chris Van Hollen (as quoted above) is saying.

“There is broad agreement among many of the newly elected members on an agenda focused on cutting costs and combating corruption,” reporter Catie Edmundson wrote.

Senators-elect Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan and Troy Jackson of Maine — both left-leaning leaders who won in more competitive states — ran on Medicare for all. Senator-elect James Talarico of Texas, a moderate who prevailed in his Republican-dominated state, campaigned on allowing every American, regardless of age, to join Medicare. In heavily Republican Kansas, Senator-elect Adam Hamilton called for expanding Medicare to cover vision and dental care. Nearly all of them railed against billionaires and corporate greed. Voters almost uniformly reported that tackling government corruption was one of their top issues in the midterms. A memo issued by House Democrats’ super PAC after the elections said that in focus groups and interviews, “voters cast blame far and wide” for rising household costs, “from greedy corporations and their wealthy C.E.O.s, to corrupt and conflicted politicians.”

To illustrate this change, Edmundson cited Montana’s newly-elected Sam Forstag (one of my favorite candidates, a real working class hero and a former smoke jumper).

Representative-elect Sam Forstag of Montana, who flipped a conservative seat, told his constituents in a video recorded during new member orientation in Washington this week that he planned to join both the Blue Dog Coalition — a centrist group traditionally made up of southern Democrats — and the liberal Progressive Caucus, two factions that are often at odds with each other. “The overlap is, well, giving us the chance to fight for populist economic policies that are actually going to help working people, and finally put us back at the front of the line in terms of who Congress should be working for,” Mr. Forstag said.

The unity is evident in how moderates and progressives view the need to investigate the rampant corruption in the Trump administration. It is everywhere. So where to start? Moderates and progressives agree that their party should focus on the government and corporate wrongdoing that has driven up costs for Americans.

“We really need to look at any specific instance of corruption that can be tied directly to the material circumstances of working families today,” said Representative-elect Melat Kiros of Colorado, a liberal who won a primary race against a veteran Democratic congresswoman. “I don’t know necessarily that investigating the Qatari jet has a direct impact to the material circumstances of a working person right now in the country,” Ms. Kiros said, referring to the luxury jet given to President Trump by the Qatari royal family. “But I do think if we talk about the role that some of these health insurance companies have been having in the dramatic continuing rise in health care costs today, the collusion that takes place between the big four meatpacking companies and the rise in groceries and meat specifically, right? These are very specific harms that the American people and the American consumer is facing.”

Hakeem Jeffries is unchallenged for House Speaker. But with this kind of unity in the Caucus, it will be hard for him to cater to the agenda of his rich donors, like AIPAC and Wall Street firms. The pressure for dramatic change may be overwhelming. If Chris Van Hollen leads the Senate, that will consolidate a new Democratic Party dynamic. We will have a golden opportunity to chart a new course for the nation.

Here’s hoping.