Strategy & History

Strategy & History

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Thomas S Maroun's avatar
Thomas S Maroun
1d

Joe-I never thought I’d be happy about a tsunami but I sure am. I love the diversity of the incoming legislators, particularly because most of them have shunned corporate money, PACs and AIPAC. A

But money is still driving the bus…

I would love to see a revival of the McCain-Feingold coalition to reverse some of that influence. Sunlight does wonders; expose the sources of monetary influence, lobbyists and political chicanery. It’s low hanging fruit; only the legislators who are dependent on their handouts will oppose it and the people will love it.

If corporate America can’t buy support, (health insurers, Pharma e.g.) reducing the cost of healthcare will be easier. Medicare for all (or Talarico’s opt-in) sounds great but someone has to pay the cost.

The elections weren’t as much an adoption of Democratic priorities as it was a rejection of GOP obeisance to DJT. Let’s hope that the diverse coalition of newcomers get their act together quickly and deliver some relief to the people.

Tom

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janinsanfran's avatar
janinsanfran
1d

Thanks for stepping out, FWIW.

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