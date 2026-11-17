The Center for International Policy, a global think tank headquartered in Washington, D.C., has just released a dramatic new agenda for the Democratic majority about to take power in Congress. I serve as vice-chair of its board of directors. Although I had little to do with the drafting of this agenda, I could not have framed it better.

“The new majority in the coming Congress should build its foreign policy agenda around the three concerns voters made clear in the midterm election: endless wars, unprecedented corruption, and the rising cost of living,” the Center’s leadership declares. While many of the Center’s scholars contributed policy ideas, the principle authors of the agenda are the Center’s President Nancy Okail, Vice-President Matt Duss and Vice-President Dylan Williams.

Below is Part One of this comprehensive plan, focused on how best to stop our endless wars.

Overview

The new majority in the coming Congress should build its foreign policy agenda around the three concerns voters made clear in the midterm election: endless wars, unprecedented corruption, and the rising cost of living. The three are deeply linked, with Americans viscerally aware that the most severe threats to their security and livelihoods now come from within: a president who launches unauthorized wars while enriching his family and cronies, and an economy increasingly dominated by a handful of oligarchs and corporations threatening to destroy their jobs and financial futures.

Many of the most urgent and consequential issues of our time – like the rise of China, climate change, and AI – can and should be ambitiously addressed through this framework of stopping war, corruption, and rising costs. Most of these proposals will not become law in the next two years, but it is critical to propose and socialize them now so they can form the backbone of a governing agenda for Congress and a baseline for a new administration in 2029.

Stopping endless wars

Opposition to the US-Israel war of choice on Iran drove anti-Trump voters to the polls and kept pro-Trump voters away from them. Congress should shut down the Iran war through the power of the purse, because votes to end it using War Powers Resolution vehicles are likely to fail as long as Trump can exercise his veto power. Beyond ending this current war, it is critical that Congress conduct oversight on presidential abuses of war powers, and overhaul the statutory architecture that has let presidents of both parties wage war essentially at will.