The Center for International Policy, a global think tank headquartered in Washington, D.C., has just released a dramatic new agenda for the Democratic majority about to take power in Congress. I serve as vice-chair of its board of directors. Although I had little to do with the drafting of this agenda, I could not have framed it better.
“The new majority in the coming Congress should build its foreign policy agenda around the three concerns voters made clear in the midterm election: endless wars, unprecedented corruption, and the rising cost of living,” the Center’s leadership declares. While many of the Center’s scholars contributed policy ideas, the principle authors of the agenda are the Center’s President Nancy Okail, Vice-President Matt Duss and Vice-President Dylan Williams.
Below is Part One of this comprehensive plan, focused on how best to stop our endless wars.
Overview
The new majority in the coming Congress should build its foreign policy agenda around the three concerns voters made clear in the midterm election: endless wars, unprecedented corruption, and the rising cost of living. The three are deeply linked, with Americans viscerally aware that the most severe threats to their security and livelihoods now come from within: a president who launches unauthorized wars while enriching his family and cronies, and an economy increasingly dominated by a handful of oligarchs and corporations threatening to destroy their jobs and financial futures.
Many of the most urgent and consequential issues of our time – like the rise of China, climate change, and AI – can and should be ambitiously addressed through this framework of stopping war, corruption, and rising costs. Most of these proposals will not become law in the next two years, but it is critical to propose and socialize them now so they can form the backbone of a governing agenda for Congress and a baseline for a new administration in 2029.
Stopping endless wars
Opposition to the US-Israel war of choice on Iran drove anti-Trump voters to the polls and kept pro-Trump voters away from them. Congress should shut down the Iran war through the power of the purse, because votes to end it using War Powers Resolution vehicles are likely to fail as long as Trump can exercise his veto power. Beyond ending this current war, it is critical that Congress conduct oversight on presidential abuses of war powers, and overhaul the statutory architecture that has let presidents of both parties wage war essentially at will.
No funding for the Iran war. Keep opposing any supplemental appropriations request for the war. Include a clear prohibition on funding unauthorized hostilities against Iran in all continuing resolutions, future appropriations bills, and the National Defense Authorization Act. To ensure enforceability, spell out triggers and consequences for the president’s failure to comply with any such prohibition in the legislative text.
Repeal the 2001 AUMF. Congress showed it can reclaim war powers when it repealed the 2002 Iraq Authorization for the Use of Military Force and the 1991 Gulf War authorization in the FY2026 NDAA.2 The 2001 AUMF, used as the legal basis for US military action from Afghanistan to Somalia to Syria, should be next. Any continuing operation should need a new authorization with clear objectives, geographic limits, named targets, and a sunset (see next item on the National Security Powers Act).
Pass the National Security Powers Act. Update and use the three components (broken into three separate vehicles if most practical) of the proposed National Security Powers Act as the basis for a comprehensive overhaul of: 1) the War Powers Resolution, 2) the National Emergencies Act, and 3) arms export laws, including “flipping the script” so major arms sales need affirmative congressional approval, rather than automatically going through unless Congress acts to stop them. Updates should be ambitious – Trump will veto it anyway, so build broad buy-in for a bold reform package among a congressional majority that pushes presidential hopefuls to commit to enacting it should they win.
Stop extrajudicial killings and deportations. Require congressional approval for any designation of a Foreign Terrorist Organization that could be used to justify military force, and explicitly end the link between designation and military authority. Repeal the Alien Enemies Act, which Trump has abused to detain and deport citizens of nations he deems to be “invading” the US.
Seek a stable relationship with China. Congress can take concrete steps to pivot away from zero-sum US-China rivalry that has failed on its own terms, leaving China stronger and less dependent on the US while driving up military spending and the risk of war.3 Legislative action should reaffirm rather than undermine the One China Policy. Hearings, reports, and similar initiatives on demilitarizing the Taiwan Strait can signal a more peaceful path. Cooperation on urgent mutual challenges like setting AI safeguards, combating climate change, and responding to global health crises can build a foundation for further diplomacy. Introduction of legislation advancing such steps to lower tensions with China can be done at the same time Congress legislates to strengthen protections for people fleeing persecution by the Chinese government, to guard against anti-Chinese xenophobia and threats to civil liberties at home, and to support efforts to diversify US supply chains and protect US industries.
Reject US gunboat diplomacy in Latin America. Trump has revived the Monroe Doctrine in its most lawless form, abducting Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro, killing more than 200 people in airstrikes on boats in the Caribbean, imposing a full oil blockade on Cuba, and threatening unilateral military action in Mexico.4 Congress should bar funding for any use of force in the hemisphere without its explicit authorization. It should also hold hearings and conduct investigations on the boat strikes, which Secretary Rubio has acknowledged could have been interdictions.5 Lawmakers should pass legislation to lift the Cuba embargo, overhaul the web of sanctions on Venezuela that have punished ordinary people, and pivot to pressing for Magnitsky Act measures to focus pressure on corrupt officials and human rights abusers regardless of country. Critically, Congress must also confront the United States’ share of responsibility for the region’s insecurity by passing legislation to stem the “iron river” of American guns flowing south.
End decades of enabling destabilizing actions and atrocity crimes by Israel. In the wake of Israel’s genocide in Gaza and its role in pressing Trump to launch the disastrous war on Iran, Americans across the political spectrum clearly want to end rather than expand decades of entanglement with Israel. Beyond just ending military aid to Israel, lawmakers should advance legislation like the Block the Bombs Act and the Stop the Settlements Act to end US enabling of Israeli crimes against Palestinians. Lawmakers should vote to ensure that US and international law are applied to Israel as it should be to any other country – and that means consistently voting to enforce US arms export and human rights law in cases involving Israel, and pushing back on Trump administration efforts to undermine and intimidate international courts and the United Nations on Israel’s behalf.6
Keep humans in control of lethal force. Use the NDAA to require meaningful human judgment and command accountability for any AI-enabled use of force, and to bar automated control of nuclear launch. Push for bilateral and multilateral agreements to the same effect.
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A think tank for those who don’t think, logic for the illogic, speaking in sentences and paragraphs for those who don’t speak in sentences and paragraphs. Oh yeah I’m buying it.