The number one problem in American national security today is not that we have the worst national security team in our history. It is not that we are trapped in a losing war in the Persian Gulf that was started without purpose, strategy or support.

It is that the Trump Administration has thoroughly corrupted the entire U.S. national security process. The Pentagon budget is now a slush fund for grifters. Foreign policy is focused more on scams than strategy. Critical decisions are made with an eye towards corporate interest, not the national interest.

I presented my case for why corruption is our top national security problem at a panel in Omaha, Nebraska this week. You can watch my opening remarks, below. (The entire panel is available here.)

Corruption is not new to national security. Some of our founding fathers got rich supplying the Continental Army. Some of the robber barons of the Gilded Age made their fortune profiteering during the Civil War. I was a congressional investigator for almost ten years examining waste, fraud and abuse in the Pentagon budget — it was a target-rich environment. We were never short of cases.

The Trump administration has brought this to a whole new level. Military procurement and defense policy are not exempt from what Anne Applebaum calls Trump’s “Empire of Grift.” In fact, national security is likely where more taxpayer money is siphoned away from the needs of the nation to the pockets of billionaires than in any other area.

Consider some of the scandals of just the past few weeks.

An ambassador for Greece was fired after she was caught demanding a bribe from a donor - who, himself, was willing to pay her to get him out of a corruption investigation.

The Homeland Security secretary, on her way out the door, channeled a contract for five luxury jets to one of her top donors.

The secretary of defense appointed two top defense contractors and Trump donors, Elon Musk and Palmer Luckey, to oversee a new commission on “the future of warfare.” A huge conflict-of-interest that is like inviting thieves into your vault and telling them to take what they’d like.

The administration proposed a nuclear deal with Saudi Arabia that will not only give that brutal monarchy a starter kit for nuclear weapons but will yield billions in contracts to a small group of nuclear corporations friendly with the president - including some companies that the Trump Family invested in shortly before the deal was announced.

An October 7 investigation by ABC News showed that the Trump sons recently invested in defense companies that have reaped over $6 billion in contracts in the past 18 months. Then, ABC mysteriously deleted the report under pressure from the Trump companies.

The recent, outrageous Trump diesel oil deal with dictator Vladimir Putin will bring huge profits, to “business executives with ties to the two main U.S. negotiators, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushener,” according to The New York Times.

This is not an exhaustive list. Reuters, for example, reported last April that the U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission was investigating several cases where companies made billions of dollars with very well-timed trades, just before Trump announced a change in Iran policy. For example: “Investors placed an approximately $950 million bet on oil prices just hours before the U.S. and Iran announced ‌a ceasefire ⁠last week. There was similarly well-timed trading in the oil market on March 23.”

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Again, this is not new behavior. The robber baron Jay Gould made his fortune during the Civil War speculating on gold prices that he knew would rise or fall depending on the victory or defeat of the Union Army. “Gould had private sources of information in the field, and he was able to turn almost every success or defeat of the Union army to profitable account,” wrote one biographer.

But never in our history have so many made so much for doing so little. The grift starts at the top and sinks all the way down. It is no wonder that former ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle thought she could demand a donor pay off her $100,000 credit card bill. Trump demands similar bribes regularly. It is no wonder that the short-lived press secretary Katie Zachariah thought she could get away with falsely claiming she was an attorney. Trump lies with nearly every breath.

But they are not Trump. They were caught and could not wriggle free. They became an embarrassment to the deeply insecure president. They had to go.

In the process, Zacharia set a new record. The “Scaramucci” was the unit of time - 10 days - that was thought to be the shortest time a press secretary could serve. Katie cut that in half; fired after only 5 days. (The “Zacharia” may become a new, handy unit of time, as in “My vacation starts in just one Zacharia.”)

But these two women — have you noticed how it is almost exclusively women who get fired in the Trump administration? — are just the tip of the corruption iceberg.

Trump’s budget this year seeks to increase the already $1 trillion Pentagon budget by 50 percent to $1.5 trillion. It’s a tip off that the military budget has become a huge slush fund. Half of all this money already goes to defense contractors. Now, they have realized that they can vastly increase the available funds by previously unimagined amounts, then suck out the money to fund all sorts of other programs, from ballrooms to refurbishing a Qatari luxury jet (already a bribe but now spruced up with $400 million in defense funds), to Silicon Valley startups linked to Trump or Trump donors that the Department of Defense has suddenly decided are just perfect for new contracts to build drones, missiles, ships, nuclear reactors and just about anything you imagine.

The new Democratic Congress should make one of its top priorities investigating corruption in military procurement. It should focus on favoritism in awarding contracts. It should examine conflicts of interest in top officials and the free-swinging revolving door that allows government officials to get rich by going to work for industries they oversaw while in office. It must investigate profits from trading timed with government policy announcements. It should question the awarding of so many sole-source contracts, ranging from the sweetheart deal that Northrop-Grumman got to build the scandal-plagued Sentinel ICBM down to the start-up linked to the Trump sons that the Pentagon decided was perfect for a $1.8 billion contract to build drones, despite having become a publicly-traded company only this month.

National security is not exempt from corruption. Indeed, it may be the most corrupt issue area of all.