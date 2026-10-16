Strategy & History

Strategy & History

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Pat A.'s avatar
Pat A.
Oct 16

Trump promised transparency and for once he is living up to his word. The corruption is front and center.

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Woody Smith's avatar
Woody Smith
Oct 17

It has long been my opinion, and it is increasingly being reinforced by events, that Donald Trump is a "Manchurian Candidate," an agent of an adversarial foreign nation (probably Russia) whose mission is to weaken the United States internally and externally, in the cohesiveness of our social structure, our economy, our civil tranquility, our respect for and trust in our institutions of government, our national security, our diplomatic relations and alliances, our military might, and our international leadership and respect. In other words, in every way a government can affect our well-being as a nation.

If someone has a valid argument opposing this opinion, I would be pleased to hear it. I would prefer that it be untrue, but it seems increasingly likely, even obvious, with each passing day.

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