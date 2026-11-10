There is a lot to say about the most transformative election America has had in 52 years…and almost everyone has now said it. But we may be overlooking one of the key unifying factors in the newly-elected Members: They are committed to improving the lives of working-class Americans.

They use different words, they frame it differently, but this may be the most profound, clearest commitment to taxing the rich and transferring that wealth to the living needs of average Americans that we have seen in generations. It sounds much more like Roosevelt’s New Deal than Reagan’s “the government is the problem.”

The eleven newly elected Democratic Senators gather with Sen. Chuck Schumer, November 9. Missing are Senators-almost-elect Scott Colom and Mary Peltola

Many of the winners from the South and Mid-West are called moderates, to distinguish them from the “left” candidates like Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, Minnesota Senator-elect Peggy Flanagan or the socialist mayors elected to govern New York, Los Angeles, Seattle and Washington, D.C. But these moderates are talking in terms of class struggle.

In his victory speech Senator Jon Ossoff said:

While the wealthy and well-lobbied feast on inside information and official favors, America’s forgotten families are treated to systemic corporate disrespect and official indifference, working harder and harder while the treadmill just gets faster and steeper, and the bills get higher and higher. Instead of reading your daughter her favorite book that precious spare hour after work, you’re on the phone begging the insurance company to cover the medicine that prevents her seizures. You report the black mold to your landlord, who doesn’t fix the leak, and the ambulance for your toddler’s asthma attack is followed by a $3,000 bill. For too many, home ownership’s a fantasy. Family farms face ruin. And while health care’s never cost more, plastics invade our bodies, blood, and breast milk. Toxic forever chemicals taint half the country’s drinking water, and polluters have been granted fresh license to poison our air… …In every corner of Georgia, this campaign urged the necessity of banning corporate and secret money from politics, of American leadership for peace and human rights around the world, and of guaranteeing health care for every single American. We committed to continuing the work of bringing Big Pharma, Big Insurance, and Big Tech to heel in the defense of struggling Georgia families.

That is light-years away from the corporate and consultant speak of establishment Democrats. The focus is clear: The ultra-wealthy must be brought to heel; the lives of working-class Americans must improve.

Texas Senator-elect James Talarico struck the same chord:

Despite our differences, we all want the same things; a safe neighborhood, a good job, a high quality, well-funded public school, and the ability to see a doctor when we need one. But the billionaires who own the social media algorithms, who own the cable news networks, who own the politicians fighting on our screens, they want us at each other’s throats. They want us focused on how we’re different instead of on how we’re the same. They want us looking left and right at each other instead of looking up at them. (emphasis added)

This idea - that the policy differences between the left, middle and right of the country are less important than the struggle between the upper and lower classes - is repeated across the country.

On the one hand, it is a recognition that the era of identity politics is over. The left went too far in efforts to fight for gender and race equality. (As AOC says, “Woke 1 was crazy.”) On the other hand, it is a recognition that many of those who voted for Trump have the same economic grievances that those who voted for Harris have. The system is broken; we want dramatic change.

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Talarico is considered a moderate. So is North Carolina Senator-elect Roy Cooper. But he begins his victory speech with this: “We knew that the Washington, D.C. insiders and the richest Americans were getting unimaginable wealth at our expense. We knew that the chaos and corruption in Washington were hurting our people.”

Cooper doesn’t use the phrase “working class” but he uses just about every other adjective to describe the people who sell their labor to survive: “middle class,” “hard-working families,” “the people who need health care,” “the farmers getting crushed,” “people struggling to get by.” Many politicians who won November 3 talk the same way. And many understand that this is a class struggle, even if they don’t use those words. They get that, as Cooper says, “the Washington DC insiders and the richest Americans were getting unimaginable wealth at our expense.”

That’s it. That is the core issue. The rich always get rich “at our expense.” They don’t make money, they steal it from the labor of those who create wealth. That wealth theft accelerated dramatically with the Reagan “trickle-down” revolution and the Clinton cave to neo-liberalism. The wealth did not trickle down. Or, more precisely, it trickled down to the few who advanced their agenda. A whole generation of Democrats got wealthy helping the ultra-rich get richer, while denouncing the left of the party as radical and ineffective. For far too many, government service became a way to cash in. Washington is flooded with consultant firms and massive lobbying operations that dwarf anything that existed in the 1980s.

If the incoming Democrats truly believe that their top priority is improving the lives of those who elected them, we could see change over the next few years that is far more sweeping and more rapid than anything we had reason to hope for just two weeks ago.

The gap between “Medicare for all” advanced by Senators Bernie Sanders, Abdul El-Sayed, Troy Jackson and others and the “healthcare for all” promised by those considered more moderate is not that large. Sanders’ four-year transition plan to lower the Medicare age to 55, expand benefits to include dental, vision and hearing, and to cover all those below the age of 19 is a reasonable start.

There is great unity on national security issues, too. Ending the war on Iran, for example, is a top priority for all the newly-elected. So is restarting aid to Ukraine (Sen. Richard Blumenthal just introduced a bill to do just that). So is cutting the bloated defense budget. The incoming chair of the House Armed Services Committee, Rep. Adam Smith, wants to cap the budget at $1 trillion, shutting the door on Trump’s plan to jump it to $1.5 trillion. Still way too much, but a budget freeze is sound policy.

The key struggle of this new class of representatives and senators will be to hold to their promises, resist the pleas of corporate donors and lobbyists, to stay true to the values they professed on the campaign trail. Many of them already talk about the tremendous sense of common cause and desire for dramatic change they feel among the new class.

If they can stay true to their roots, they may be able to deliver on what Senator-elect Annie Andrews (also called a moderate) said she believed during scores of campaign speeches in South Carolina, including this one on October 20 when very few people thought she could win.

So let me tell you what it is exactly that I believe in. I believe that health care is a human right.I believe we need to fully fund the Medicaid program. I believe we need to protect Medicare and Social Security. These are not entitlement programs.

I believe we need to fund the CDC and the NIH, and yes, I believe we need to impeach and remove RFK Jr.

I believe we need to address America's cost of living emergency. I believe we need to raise the federal minimum wage.

I believe we need to pass an expanded permanent fully refundable child tax credit, and I believe we need to stop the tariffs that are driving up inflation and making everything cost more.

I believe we need to root out the corruption that is actively degrading American democracy.

I believe we need to ban partisan gerrymandering. I believe we need to pass term limits.

I believe we need to ban members of Congress from trading stock. And from becoming lobbyists, and I believe we need to get dark money out of politics once and for all by ending Citizens United.

I believe that rather than starting or supporting $50 billion wars overseas, we need to return that attention and resources to supporting South Carolina's active duty service members, military families, and veterans.

I believe that every child deserves access to a high quality free public education regardless of the zip code into which they were born. And to do that, I believe we need to pay teachers what they are worth.

I believe we need universal pre-K.

I believe we need to get the culture wars out of the classroom, and I believe we need to stop the grift of sending our public tax dollars to private schools.

I believe we need to restore a woman's right to make healthcare decisions about her own body. And it is my personal and professional opinion that if you could not pass a pop quiz about women's reproductive anatomy, you should have nothing to do with the process of writing laws about what any woman does with any part of her body.

I believe we need to take bold action to address climate change, which is one of the greatest existential crises future generations face.

I believe that as long as gun violence remains the leading cause of death for children here in South Carolina and across the country, we all need to commit to waking up and fighting with everything we have to pass the common sense gun laws the vast majority of Americans and the vast majority of South Carolinians want to see passed, starting with universal background checks.

And most importantly, I believe that we will win.

Is that a “moderate” or a “left” agenda? Hard to tell, isn’t it?

I’d say that is an agenda that puts the interests of the working class and middle class above the interests of the ruling class. There are many issues one could add, but this is a solid program which, if achieved, would greatly improve the lives of most people in America and bring our country up to the standards enjoyed by those in Canada, Australia, New Zealand and most of Europe.

This election, by itself, will not end the rule of the billionaires and reverse the politics of greed. But it is a damn good start.