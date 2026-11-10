Strategy & History

Strategy & History

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Gregory Conlon's avatar
Gregory Conlon
17h

Joe in my attempt to be brief I did not express myself very well, so let me try again

My question is, is healthcare a human right like the two examples that I cited or is it a government benefit?

Are not human rights self evident and God given, if one is a theist, things like life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness?

Whereas government benefits, whether they be Social Security, Medicare Medicaid, education, or even policing and national defense, are something else.

Government benefits are things that must be sorted, change overtime and can be situational, and must be paid for through taxation.

I am not taking a position on universal healthcare, and in fact in a wealthy country lack ours, I think everyone should have access to good healthcare. We must sort what that looks like through the Democratic process.

If you disagree and believe that healthcare is a human right like Ms Andrews, I ask that you explain how that is in light of the distinction I have made here.

By the way, I do have a regard for your opinions and sincerely I'm interested in your point of view on this.

Best regards

Gregory Conlon

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Gregory Conlon's avatar
Gregory Conlon
3d

Joe, I have enjoyed your commentary and insight on national security issues, but I did not know until today your, socialist, class-warfare leanings. Take Healthcare is a "human right," which you cited. It is not. It is a government benefit that must be paid for, like, SS and Medicare. Universal HC cannot be bestowed on a person or a community, it must be paid for by taking earnings/assets from one class and giving it to another. If there is no money, there is no HC, so where did the human right go?

Conversely, a human right is something like equal treatment under the law, or Habeas Corpus.

This loose and incorrect logic, used by many on the Left, is irksome to those of us who want to wish to move beyond sloganing and get to real, durable, and sustainable solutions. Thank you.

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