Strategy & History

Strategy & History

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas S Maroun's avatar
Thomas S Maroun
6d

That deal didn't survive a single news cycle. Someone forgot to ask Bibi if it was okay with him. After reflection, Bibi decided it was, BUT only if the Saudis recognize Israel. Bibi is on his way to DC to make sure he gets his way.

Whether the Saudis acquire nuclear technology or not isn't the point. It stands out as further proof that (1) the US can't be trusted to keep its promises and (2) that the Iranians have been right all along....there are 'levels' of behavior that some countries have and others don't. It isn't about non-proliferation at all.

The nuclear enrichment is a red herring for both the US and Iran. It's evident that the US doesn't really care about nuclear weapons. For Iran, there is no real need for them: keeping the Straits open/closed is a much better weapon. It's costs much less, can be employed without firing a single missile and cripples the world economy.

The keystone cops running this imbroglio have embarassed themselves on the world stage:

"We're going to bomb your bridges, power stations and other civilians assets" Wait, we don't have the weapons to do that. Who's in charge of materiel?

Reply
Share
Annelise Riles's avatar
Annelise Riles
5d

The larger issue here is the proliferation of nuclear weapons. As you say it is folly to think these weapons are safe in the hands of allies but not others. Governments change. You only have to look at the case of Iran which got its technology from the U.S.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Cirincione · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture