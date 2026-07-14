The first phase of the Israel-US war on Iran ended in defeat and humiliation. Iran emerged battered but stronger with two new weapons — control of the Strait of Hormuz and a demonstrated drone and missile capability that can cripple the economies of its Persian Gulf neighbors and wreak havoc on US bases. Both had been theoretical before the war but are now new instruments of power more usable than nuclear weapons.

The two New Jersey property managers Trump sent to negotiate his surrender produced a poorly written Memorandum of Understanding that captured the new power relations — Iran got nearly everything it demanded, including a $300 billion reconstruction fund, while the U.S. got vague promises of talks on all the issues it had started the war to resolve. In particular, point five of the memo, which seems dictated by Iran and accepted by the hapless Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, clearly gave Iran authority over all traffic through the Strait.

So why did Trump restart the war? As Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan write in their riveting new book, Regime Change, “Unlike recent Presidents, Trump had shown he was entirely comfortable using extraordinary presidential powers on a whim.”

Those extraordinary powers include the ability to launch waves of destructive attacks solely on his order. But these attacks, now numbering hundreds of sorties, are pointless. If it were possible to bomb Iran into submission, it would have worked the first time.

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Trump has been stewing over his loss. He accomplished none of the objectives he repeatedly promised, including:

Overthrowing the Iranian regime. The government is likely stronger than before the war and more hardline.

Obliterating Iran’s nuclear program. He and Israel failed last July to destroy the program and failed again this year. Though damaged, Iran retains significant quantities of enriched uranium and can rebuild its production facilities.

Destroying Iran’s missile fleet . Iran retained 70 percent of its missile capabilities after the war, according to US intelligence, and is rebuilding the rest. Its drone fleet is also intact and perhaps more capable than its missiles.

Ending support for regional militias. A key goal for Israel, Iran’s network of regional militants is substantially weaker, but Iran shows no sign of ending its support for Hamas, Hezbollah and others.

Destroying Iran’s navy. Much of Iran’s surface fleet was destroyed, but hundreds of fast patrol boats remain capable of executing their main mission: interdicting shipping through the Strait

Demonstrating US power and resolve. The US has lost credibility regionally and globally and weakened its alliances, the greatest source of US global power. Persian Gulf states are reassessing the US bases built on their territory since the 1991 Iraq War. Once seen as security assets, they now appear a security liability.

Like his 2020 election loss, Trump now seeks to bend reality. He didn’t lose the war, he claims, he won it. He achieved all his objectives. In an absurd social media post Monday, Trump claimed that the Strait of Hormuz is “OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran.” He told Fox News that “We are going to keep the Strait. We will probably run it. We’ll become the guardian of ⁠the Strait. Maybe we’ll call it the ‘guardian angel’ of the Strait.” He later announced that he would charge 20 percent fee on all cargo shipped.

In so doing, Trump not only demonstrated the severe state of his delusions, but undermined his own administration’s repeated assertions that, as Marco Rubio said, “No country is allowed to charge tolls or fees on an international waterway.” He is now also violating international law. Long before the Law of the Sea Treaty guaranteed free passage through international waters, the United States fought a war against those we called the Barbary Pirates (off “the shores of Tripoli”) to uphold the right of unhindered shipping. He also helped legitimize Iran’s position on charging its own fees.

Iran, which has been excellent at trolling Trump, immediately posted back. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tweeted “POTUS is absolutely right. Whoever provides secure and safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz should be compensated for this service.” He mocked Trump’s weird capitalization, saying that “Iran has always been the GUARDIAN of the Strait and will remain so FOREVER. 20% is of course too much. We will be fair.”

Trump’s claim that the Strait is open is an obvious lie. On Sunday, only 14 ships transited the Strait, one-tenth the pre-war volume. There is no way the US Navy, even if it were to triple the number of ships deployed, could keep the Strait open. One drone, hitting one tanker can send insurance rates so high as to make transit prohibitively expensive.

Before Trump’s new attacks over the past week, the Strait was slowly getting back to pre-war traffic. But it was all through Iranian waters, under Iranian authority. The MOU, clearly gives Iran that control.

Point 5: Upon the signing of this MOU, the Islamic Republic of Iran will make arrangements using its best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge for 60 days, only from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman and vice versa…The Islamic Republic of Iran will conduct dialog with the Sultanate of Oman to define the future administration and maritime services in the Strait of Hormuz, in discussion with other Persian Gulf littoral states in line with the applicable international law and the sovereign rights of coastal states of the Strait of Hormuz. (emphasis added)

In practice, that meant that Iran directed all ships to transit through the Iranian side of the Strait. The U.S., working with Oman, tried sending trips through routes along the Omani side of the Strait, promising to protect them. They could not. Iran, claiming this was a violation, struck the ships (which is also a violation of the MOU pledge not use force or threats of force). The U.S. struck back at Iran; Iran launched attacks on US bases in Kuwait, Jordan, Oman and others; the U.S. struck again, and a new cycle of war was launched.

Map of the Strait of Hormuz showing the shipping corridor coordinated by Oman, the Iran-designated corridor, and the location of Iranian attacks on boats on July 6 and 7 (Nicholas SHEARMAN)

So, where will this go? With two volatile, fanatical, authoritarian regimes involved, it is difficult to predict. My best guess, in order of probability, is one of three scenarios:

The fighting will peter out after a few weeks. There is no viable military strategy for Trump. There is no way to actually force open the Strait and keep it safe. Omani and Pakistani mediators are working to bring the two sides back to the table. They could work out a comprise, likely largely along Iranian terms. We enter a new Forever War. The current round of strikes ends, but there is no peace agreement. Traffic resumes but at low levels. Fighting flares up and dissipates in repeated cycles. Violent escalation. One side causes damage so severe that the other side responds with even greater violence. Iranian strikes on US bases could kill scores of troops. US strikes on Kharg Island could severely damage Iran’s main oil terminal. These or many other possibilities could trigger a larger war than either side desired.

To put all this in context, I reprint in full the excellent statement issued Monday by the Ranking Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee (and my personal choice for the next secretary of defense) Rep. Adam Smith of Washington State.

“I wholeheartedly condemn the president’s suggestion that the United States is going to take over the Strait of Hormuz. Firstly, there is likely no scenario in which the U.S. could take total control of the Strait of Hormuz without significantly escalating the conflict and putting U.S. military personnel in harm’s way. To do so and demand other countries pay us to gain safe passage would be a violation of international law and, frankly, just wrong. The President of the United States is now in a fight with Iran over who can extort the rest of the world.



“We are also over four months into Trump’s ill-conceived war and no closer to achieving this administration’s constantly shifting strategic objectives. Namely removing Iran’s highly enriched uranium, stopping their work with terrorist proxies, destroying their ballistic missile program, or changing the current regime. Iran has gained greater leverage, continues to destabilize the region, and has a younger and more hardline leadership than when this war started. The Strait of Hormuz was free and open before Trump launched his disastrous war.



“Losses also continue to accumulate, from causalities of American service members and innocent civilians to tens of billions of dollars of taxpayers’ money being wasted while driving up the cost of gas and groceries at home and throttling economies around the world.



“I urge my colleagues across the aisle to join congressional Democrats in condemning the president’s irrational and reckless threats. It is past time for them to work with us to ensure the president finds a diplomatic solution to ending a war he never should have started and that threatens our national security and defense as well as that of our partners."

BONUS: My interview on this crisis with Major Garrett of CBS News on Monday.



