Strategy & History

Strategy & History

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Annelise Riles's avatar
Annelise Riles
Jul 16

Someone in Japan asked me how Trump came up with the 20% number. I said I guessed it’s what the mafia’s going rate is in Queens.

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Thomas S Maroun's avatar
Thomas S Maroun
Jul 14

There is a bromide that fits: When you find yourself in a hole, stop digging.

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