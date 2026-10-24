This post is the speech I gave at the Rotary Club of Milwaukee this week.

October 24 is the 81st anniversary of the founding of the United Nations. Do we still need this organization? What is it good for?

Why should we keep investing time and money and international prestige into an organization that is clearly deeply flawed. It has failed to stop the horrific wars in Gaza, Ukraine and Sudan. Its most important resolutions at the Security Council are often blocked by one of the five nations with veto power.

It has a sprawling bureaucracy that even its most ardent supporters would admit can be stifling and self-serving. It is expensive and now in a financial crisis that may be the worst in its 81-year history.

Yet, if the United Nations didn’t exist we would have to invent it.

In fact, we did invent it. We started the United Nations. We wrote the UN Charter. It wasn’t started by some starry-eyed hippies, getting high and playing with their love-beads. It began in the desperate days when Nazi Germany and Fascist Japan were conquering huge areas of Europe and Asia.

The signing of the United Nations Charter in San Francisco, June 26, 1945.

Although Eleanor Roosevelt became one of the most enthusiastic supporter of the United Nations, it was Franklin Roosevelt who met with Winston Churchill off the coast of Newfoundland in August 1941 — before the United States had even entered the war — and proposed the idea.

Despite our official position of neutrality, Roosevelt joined Churchill in issuing a joint declaration that became known as the Atlantic Charter. This pronouncement outlined a vision for a postwar order — remember, this was at a time when Britain was losing the war. The Nazis had already conquered France and held most of Europe. Japan was sweeping through China and Indochina. The idea that we were going to win the war and have anything at all to say about a post-war future was an incredibly optimistic position to take at the time.

But Roosevelt and Churchill envisioned a future after the war that would be held together, in part, by an effective international organization that would replace the failed League of Nations. At their meeting, Roosevelt privately suggested to Churchill the name of the future organization: the United Nations.

The governments of the United States, the Soviet Union, the United Kingdom, and China formalized the Atlantic Charter proposals in January 1942, shortly after the United States entered the war.

In the “Declaration of the United Nations,” these major Allied nations, along with 22 other states, agreed to work together against the Fascist powers, and committed in principle to the establishment of the United Nations after the war.

(Click on the video, above, to watch my speech on the enduring relevance of the United Nations in Milwaukee, October 20, 2026.)

Even while the war was not yet won, the Allied nations gathered in San Francisco in April of 1945, just days after Roosevelt’s death. Fifty nations worked for two months to craft the details of the new organization, concluding in June. The Senate approved the Charter on July 28, 1945, by a vote of 89 to 2, with 5 abstentions.

The United Nations officially came into existence on October 24, 1945, after the United States, the Soviet Union, the United Kingdom, China, and France, as well as a majority of the other signatories, had ratified the Charter.

It is that anniversary that we celebrate today, 81 years later.

This United Nations was not imposed on us. It was not the product of some shadowing, globalist conspiracy that seeks to erase national sovereignty and rip away our freedoms.

We, the United States, created the United Nations. We, the United States, wrote the United Nations Charter.

Because the world was a mess. You think it’s bad today? In 1945, we were coming to the end of the second of two global wars over thirty years that had killed over 100 million people, laid waste to entire continents, impoverished hundreds of millions and erased entire countries.

The very first sentence of the United Nations Charter said the nations of the world were founding this organization “to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war.”

Clearly, they recognized that the way we had managed international relations did not work. We needed something new. We needed a fresh start.

That is why — after the first article of Charter lays out the broad purposes of the new organization, including:

— maintaining international peace and security

— develop friendly relations among nations based on respect,

—achieve international co-operation in solving international problems of an economic, social, cultural, or humanitarian character, and in promoting and encouraging respect for human rights

After all that, the second article turns to the most important topic. It is an anti-war mandate.

“All Members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.”

Now, obviously, the members of the United Nations have not adhered to that mandate. Perhaps most prominently, that includes us.

Just the this September, our president went to the United Nations podium in New York and threatened to annihilate Iran. It was not ambiguous.The president threatened to annihilate 92 million people — every man, woman and child in Iran — and do it quickly. The only way you can do that is by using nuclear weapons. No president has ever done that. No world leader has ever done that. It is a clear and extreme violation of the fundamental purpose of the United Nations.

While that threat was unique, other threats are not. We have had horrendous wars across the globe in the past 81 years. We have 130 armed conflicts raging right now, this year. So, has the United Nations failed?

Just because people speed, it doesn’t mean you repeal speed limits, or stop trying to enforce them. Just because some people kill other people, it doesn’t mean you accept murder as the norm.

We keep the laws, we keep stressing the norms. We keep working to find better ways to enforce them. To get people to behave as they should in any civilized society.

That is why I say that if the United Nations did not exist, we would have to invent it all over again. We cannot solve global problems by passing laws in Congress. We cannot reduce dangers that span national borders by issuing executive orders. No single nation can solve planetary problems.

Despite its serious and obvious flaws, the United Nations remains the premier global arena for world leaders tackling the most serious problems facing the peoples of the world. The UN Charter still stands as the most rational framework in the world today for preserving the international peace and stability so vital to economic prosperity.

When Roosevelt helped start the UN more than 80 years ago, he wanted a strong global organization that could stop conflicts before they turned into massive wars. That is still its primary mission.

And there is a very strong argument that it has succeeded in that mission. Not stopping all wars, but preventing a third world war. The Second World War began just 20 years after the First World War ended. It’s been 81 years without a third.

Obviously, there are many other factors, most importantly the most successful defensive alliance ever created - NATO - and the global alliance system we created. Many would say the existence of nuclear weapons serves as a deterrent against widening wars.

But the United Nations remains the key world forum for debating our differences, for restraining nations large and small, for forging diplomatic endings to wars.

Today ,we need the United Nations for much more than anti-war. We need it if we are to have any chance of forging a global response to the threats of artificial intelligence, global pandemics, terrorism, crushing poverty and nuclear war. If we want a treaty that regulates the rapid rise of artificial intelligence, for example, where do you negotiate that? Similarly, where else can we get joint action to stop pandemics, bring millions out of poverty, reduce and eliminate nuclear weapons?

In a world which is increasingly globalized, inter-connected and dependent on global supply chains, we need a forum where we can attempt to forge a global response to global problems.

Now, more than ever, we need a revitalized United Nations, championed by the United States, to solve the problems no one nation or group of nations can solve on their own.

The UN Charter still stands as the most rational framework in the world today for preserving the international peace and stability so vital to economic prosperity.

The United Nations will not help you find a new job, get better healthcare or pay your electric bill. But it will help you stop the spread of nuclear weapons, stop the next pandemic, reverse climate change and prevent more genocidal wars.

And in the process, it may actually lower the cost of your healthcare and your electricity and make sure that we live in a world that is creating more jobs, not descending into a Third World War.

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Let me close by stressing the positive. The enormous good that the United Nations does around the world to alleviate the suffering of millions of people whose names we will never know.

Just last month, Nick Kristof wrote a wonderful essay in The New York Times, called “The UN is Terrible. We Need the UN.”

He says many people denounce UN workers as “fatally arrogant parasites” as the president of Argentina did a few weeks ago. But, Kristof says:

I’ve been held at gunpoint alongside courageous U.N. humanitarians in the Central African Republic who were trying to bring assistance to a desperate area after other aid workers had fled. I’ve seen frontline U.N. workers living out of cargo containers in Somalia, sleeping in tents in South Sudan, driving down perilous roads in Congo and standing up to gunmen in Yemen — risking their lives to save children from war, rape and disease.

Kristof cites as an example the work of James P. Grant. Grant, he says:

…led UNICEF and in 1982 engineered the child survival revolution. He and his team employed vaccines and better treatment of diarrhea to save 25 million lives in his lifetime, and countless millions since. When have critics of the United Nations done anything half so noble?

Kristof reminds us that 136 U.N. employees died in the line of duty last year. That 73 U.N. staff members are currently held prisoner by the Houthis in Yemen.

These workers are not parasites, or bureaucrats, or globalists. They are heroes.

Today, the United Nations announced that because of a shortage of funds, the number of Palestinians receiving assistance was reduced this month from 1.6 million to 1.1 millon in Gaza and from 400,000 to 200,000 in the West Bank. Think about that. Over a half a million people will be pushed closer to starvation in Gaza and the West Bank.

The head of the World Food Program urged the international community to provide $450 million so the agency could restore the cut assistance and provide hot meals and food parcels in Gaza and the West Bank for the next six months.

We, the United States are a big part of this food shortage. We have ended or severely restricted all our funding to the United Nations. We have pulled out of global aid organizations in the UN, including the World Health Organization. We haven’t even paid our dues this year, even though 141 other nations, large and small are fully paid up.

So, sure, criticize the United Nations; it often deserves it. But don’t take it out on the kids. Millions more children would die every year if it weren’t for UNICEF, the World Food Program, the U.N. Refugee Agency and the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. On balance, that seems like a record, a history, that we should praise, that we should do more to grow.

I hope you will join with me today in celebrating this record, these successes. While striving to make the United Nations better, we should thank Franklin Roosevelt and Winston Churchill for bringing hope into the world, even during our darkest hours.

Happy Birthday, United Nations.