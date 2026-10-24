Strategy & History

Strategy & History

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Amalia Sancha's avatar
Amalia Sancha
7d

Thank you Joe. Excellent speech. I was afraid you were gonna leave climate change out of it, but you eked it there. All true.

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Annette J Robertson's avatar
Annette J Robertson
7d

Joe,

Mom really appreciated your post on the UN. Happy 81 st Birthday UN and my brother Craig!

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