Strategy & History

Strategy & History

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no's avatar
no
5h

Very sobering interview of course and especially given the current occupant of The White House. Although prior attempts to reduce this Presidential power did not gain traction hopefully a future one will succeed.

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Damon Lynch's avatar
Damon Lynch
9h

What a wonderful interview with Alex Wellerstein. Highly recommend anyone who liked this post to listen to it.

I wonder what your thoughts are Joe on Robert Jay Lifton's Hiroshima in America: Fifty Years of Denial, in light of what we now know. I realised only now that it was published in 1995. It seems much more recent, so urgent was its message.

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