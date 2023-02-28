What is Strategy & History?

The great thing about policy is that it leaves tracks. We can go back and assess if a specific policy achieved its intended objectives. What did its proponents claim? What did its opponents fear? What actually happened?

This is a publication for the polycrisis era. For a time when there is so much happening, so quickly. It is for those who care more about analysis than argument. With over 40 years of experience in making, shaping and debating national security strategy in Washington, D.C., I hope to bring to bear the lessons of the past to inform the strategies of the future.

We all know what happens to those who forget history.

Why Subscribe?

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new issue brief goes directly to your inbox. Most will be tightly constructed analysis of current events; some will be longer, historical pieces drawn from my own personal experience and those of my colleagues in the field. I hope you will find all useful. It is free to all subscribers, at least for now. And there is always the delete button for what you don’t like.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.