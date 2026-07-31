Strategy & History

Strategy & History

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June 2026

May 2026

Trump’s High-Risk Plutonium Scheme
The Trump administration is planning to give surplus plutonium from dismantled nuclear bombs to new, untested nuclear startup companies.
  Joe Cirincione
Dollars for Dust
Trump's deal with Iran looks a whole lot like Obama's deal with Iran
  Joe Cirincione
America's Strategic Defeat in the Persian Gulf
We are at a turning point. Trump's trip to China will make clear that America is no longer the dominant power in the world.
  Joe Cirincione
Time to Stop Pretending Israel Does Not Have Nuclear Weapons
Members of Congress say we cannot make sound policy if we refuse to acknowledge reality.
  Joe Cirincione
The Origins of Regime Change in Iran
Twenty-three years ago, I sat with Terry Gross on Fresh Air and described, almost point by point, the catastrophe that is now unfolding in Iran. The…
  Joe Cirincione
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