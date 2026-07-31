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A Widening War in the Gulf?
There are three ways Trump's failed war on Iran could explode into a wider regional war. None end well.
Jul 31
•
Joe Cirincione
18
3
5
The Saudi Nuclear Bomb Program
Trump just green-lighted a deal that will give Mohammed bin Salman what he has wanted for a decade - all the ingredients for a nuclear bomb. Chaos will…
Jul 25
•
Joe Cirincione
16
2
8
War with Iran, Part II
In a spasm of anger and humiliation, Trump flails, restarting a war that never really ended
Jul 14
•
Joe Cirincione
23
3
6
June 2026
There Is No Deal
President Trump's new agreement with Iran falls far short of the one he shredded
Jun 19
•
Joe Cirincione
25
2
8
A Humiliating Defeat, Discussed
Three of us have spent years tracking Iran's program and warning against war with Iran - for precisely the reasons that Trump has now realized. This was…
Jun 16
•
Joe Cirincione
15
1
4
Recording 2026-06-15 9:26
A recording by Joe Cirincione and Jon Wolfsthal
Jun 15
•
Joe Cirincione
,
Jon Wolfsthal
, and
Ariane Tabatabai
5
1
2
44:51
An Iran Deal Slips Further Away
Trump doesn't even talk about it any more. Like a little boy who's made a mess, he wants to wish the war away.
Jun 5
•
Joe Cirincione
18
2
4
May 2026
Trump’s High-Risk Plutonium Scheme
The Trump administration is planning to give surplus plutonium from dismantled nuclear bombs to new, untested nuclear startup companies.
May 29
•
Joe Cirincione
14
4
5
Dollars for Dust
Trump's deal with Iran looks a whole lot like Obama's deal with Iran
May 27
•
Joe Cirincione
22
3
5
America's Strategic Defeat in the Persian Gulf
We are at a turning point. Trump's trip to China will make clear that America is no longer the dominant power in the world.
May 11
•
Joe Cirincione
24
7
8
Time to Stop Pretending Israel Does Not Have Nuclear Weapons
Members of Congress say we cannot make sound policy if we refuse to acknowledge reality.
May 6
•
Joe Cirincione
18
10
4
The Origins of Regime Change in Iran
Twenty-three years ago, I sat with Terry Gross on Fresh Air and described, almost point by point, the catastrophe that is now unfolding in Iran. The…
May 4
•
Joe Cirincione
18
6
6
© 2026 Joe Cirincione
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