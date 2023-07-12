Strategy & History

Strategy & History

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Deep Turning
Jul 17, 2023

Great series. "Atomic" should be "nuclear," but the usage is too entrenched by this point.

The actual use of nuclear weapons by the US against Japan was shaped in part by the moral erosion implicit in the bombing campaigns against both Germany and Japan. The great firebombing raids of 1944 and 1945 against Japan, in particular, were decisive.

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